BRIEF-TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP ANNOUNCES 2017 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $56.4 MLN
May 27 Maersk Drilling, a unit in A.P. Moller-Maersk :
* Says has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the newbuild harsh environment jack-up rig, from a subsidiary of Hercules Offshore and with immediate delivery from Jurong Shipyard in Singapore
* Says according to the agreement, Maersk Drilling assumes the right to take delivery of the rig and Maersk Drilling settles the final payment of approx. $190 million with Jurong
* Says after delivery, the rig will be mobilised to the North Sea to commence a five-year drilling contract with Maersk Oil and its partners, BP and JX Nippon, on the Culzean gas field offshore UK.
* Says the value of the five-year drilling contract is approx. $420 million, including a mobilisation fee of $9 million For more on the company, click on (Copenhagen newsroom)
* EZCORP INC - REMAIN ON TRACK TO REDUCE CORPORATE EXPENSE TO $50 MILLION IN FY18 FROM $68 MILLION IN FY16
* Fred's Inc- On Jan 27, co, units entered into third amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 19, 2015 - SEC Filing