UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 27 Redan SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its management board announced its opinion on the tender offer for 14,256,263 Redan's shares announced by the company's shareholders
* Following the analysis concerning, among others, the company's share price, financial results, unit TXM SA performance and its fashion segment performance, the management board decided that the tender price of 2.07 zlotys ($0.53) per share is on the border of the lower range of the company's shares fair value
* The shareholders, Radoslaw Wisniewski, Piengjai Wisniewska and Teresa Wisniewska, together with Redral Sp. z o.o. Sp.k. and Ores Sp. z o.o. announced tender offer for 39.92 pct in Redan on May 10
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9352 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources