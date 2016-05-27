May 27 Bioton SA :

* Said on Thursday that its supervisory board resolved to dismiss the company's CEO, Slawomir Ziegert, as of May 30

* Marcin Dukaczewski has been appointed to perform duties of temporary CEO for period of three months, effective May 30

* Marcin Dukaczewski is member of Bioton's supervisory board

