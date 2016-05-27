UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 27 DistIT AB :
* Said on Thursday its unit Alcadon Holding AB had issued 3-year unsecured bond loan of 140 million Swedish crowns ($16.9 million) within frame of 200 million crowns
* Coupon is 3-month Stibor+550bps
* Says bond to be listed on regulated marketplace
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.2831 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources