BRIEF-GoldMoney reports financial results for third quarter 2017
Qtrly revenue $80.8 million
May 27 Altos Hornos de Mexico SAB de CV :
* Said on Thursday judge recognised payment rights related to 16.26 billion Mexican pesos ($879.08 million) in insolvency proceedings which were resolved May 16
* Estimates that holders of 10.73 billion Mexican pesos of these payment rights agreed to exchange 69.15 percent of debt for shares of Altos Hornos and cash payment in US dollars
* To swap each 1 million Mexican pesos of payment rights for 15,303.85 ordinary shares and $2,735.55 cash
* As a result company issued 8.85 billion Mexican pesos in payment rights, 113.5 million ordinary shares and $20.3 million in cash
($1 = 18.4966 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN The United States is expected to impose sanctions on multiple Iranian entities as early as Friday following Tehran's recent ballistic missile test but in a way that will not violate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, sources say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it. RELI
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday decided that two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA would not start bankruptcy proceedings, the company said in a securities filing.