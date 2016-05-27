PRAGUE May 27 Czech Finance Minister Andrej
Babis' Agrofert group raised net profit by 41 percent to 8.6
billion crowns ($355 million) in 2015, mainly due to improved
performance at the chemical division, the group said on Friday.
Agrofert, which groups more than 250 companies from
fertiliser production to bakeries and meat processing, also
increased earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) by 22 percent to 16 billion crowns.
Agrofert is the largest food and agricultural group in the
country and one of its biggest employers with a workforce
exceeding 34,000.
Some of the companies owned by Babis do business with the
state or generate part of their revenue from state subsidies.
Critics say this raises potential conflicts of interest, which
he denies.
Babis, 61, established and leads the ANO, the second
strongest member of the centre-left coalition government. The
coalition, in power since January 2014, is led by Prime Minister
and Social Democrat chairman Bohuslav Sobotka.
($1 = 24.2400 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)