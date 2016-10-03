Oct 3Keyware Technologies NV :

* Announced on Friday the signing of a 40-percent participation in technology company Magellan SAS

* Indicative price: 4,000 euros ($4,492) for 40 pct of the shares

* Financing without a capital increase: the price will be paid in cash (3,000 euros) and in Keyware Technologies shares (1,000 euros)

