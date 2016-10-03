Oct 3 Sonae Capital SGPS SA :

* Said on Friday that it ceased to have any direct or indirect interest in assets relating to road concessions

* Concludes the sale of the 15 percent indirect stake held in Operscut - Operacao e Manutencao de Auto-Estradas SA to EGIS ROAD OPERATION SA for about 1.8 million euros ($2.0 million)

($1 = 0.8906 euros)