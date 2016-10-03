Oct 3 New World Resources Plc

* Miner NWR says shareholder requests general meeting to resolve to place NWR into liquidation

* Says received request from State Street Nominees Limited

* Says NWR directors will take appropriate action in due course

* NWR's main business, the Czech mining unit OKD, filed for insolvency in May

* OKD creditors committee has agreed to pursue reorganisation Further company coverage: