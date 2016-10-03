Oct 3 Starhedge SA :
* Said on Friday that it signed a "Memorandum of
Understanding" agreement concerning the preparation and selling
a separate and independent part of Starhedge to the US-based
VTEC LLC
* VTEC has 30 days for exclusive negotiations regarding the
acquisition
* The potential buyer declared the minimum financial
readiness of 7.5 million zlotys ($2.0 million), Starhedge
accepted the minimum value of 5.0 mln zlotys for the acquisition
of some assets
* The purchase to be completed within one month from the
date of Starhedge's FY 2016 report publication
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8210 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)