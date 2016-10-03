Oct 3 Starhedge SA :

* Said on Friday that it signed a "Memorandum of Understanding" agreement concerning the preparation and selling a separate and independent part of Starhedge to the US-based VTEC LLC

* VTEC has 30 days for exclusive negotiations regarding the acquisition

* The potential buyer declared the minimum financial readiness of 7.5 million zlotys ($2.0 million), Starhedge accepted the minimum value of 5.0 mln zlotys for the acquisition of some assets

* The purchase to be completed within one month from the date of Starhedge's FY 2016 report publication

($1 = 3.8210 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)