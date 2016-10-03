Oct 3 Trencor Ltd :
* Trading statement, delayed interim results in respect of
the six months ended June 30, 2016 & cautionary announcement
* Poor economic conditions experienced in global container
industry have had a detrimental effect on results for six months
ended June 30
* Sees HY headline loss per share 206 cents - 227 cents
versus 278 cents profit year ago
* Sees adjusted headline loss of 196 - 217 cents per share
for six months ended June 30, 2016 versus profit of 264 cents
year earlier
* Impact of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd bankruptcy on Trencor is
currently being assessed
