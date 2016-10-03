Oct 3 PTC Inc
* Expect Q4 2016 GAAP And Non-GAAP Revenue, And GAAP And
Non-GAAP EPS To Be Below Low End Of Prior Guidance
* Ptc Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fy'16 Results;
Bookings And Subscription Mix Expected To Be Significantly Above
The High End Of Guidance
* Preliminary Bookings For Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended
September 30, 2016 Are Expected To Be Between $139 Million And
$142 Million
* Also Expects Its Q4'16 Bookings Subscription Mix To Be
Approximately 70%, Significantly Exceeding Its Prior Guidance Of
46%
* Expects FY'16 Restructuring Charges Of Approximately $75
To $80 Million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: