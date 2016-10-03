Oct 3 True Heading AB (publ) :

* Says has secured an order worth about 400,000 Swedish crowns ($46,869.14) to Swedish retailer of AIS

* Says will in two deliveries until February 2017 supply AIS products

($1 = 8.5344 Swedish crowns)