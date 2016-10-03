UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 3 Estacio Participacoes SA :
* Said on Friday its board of directors approved to appoint Pedro Thompson Landeira de Oliveira as chief executive officer
* Pedro Thompson Landeira de Oliveira will simultaneously perform duties of chief executive, financial and investor relations officer on a temporary basis
Source text: bit.ly/2dpGc61
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources