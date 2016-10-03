STOCKHOLM Oct 3 Geely-owned Volvo Car Group:

* Says records sales growth of 6.0 pct year-on-year in September, 16th consecutive month of growth

* Says sales of the new Volvo XC90 were the main growth driver globally

* Says Chinese sales up 27.8 pct yr/yr in Sept, U.S. sales up 1.6 pct yr/yr

* Says Sept sales in Western Europe up 5.3 pct yr/yr