Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 4 Voicetel Communications SA :
* Said on Monday that it signed a deal with the owner of Comperia.pl for the partial automation of telephone customer service
* The 30-month contract will generate the remuneration of 0.6 million zlotys net ($156,200) for Voicetel Communications Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8406 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)