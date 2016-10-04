Oct 4 Voicetel Communications SA :

* Said on Monday that it signed a deal with the owner of Comperia.pl for the partial automation of telephone customer service

* The 30-month contract will generate the remuneration of 0.6 million zlotys net ($156,200) for Voicetel Communications Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8406 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)