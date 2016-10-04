Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 4 Kerlink SAS :
* Reports H1 net loss of 1.08 million euros ($1.21 million)versus a loss of 0.45 million euros a year ago
* Sees net income close to balanced in H2
* H1 EBITDA loss is 0.6 million euros versus a loss of 0.2 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)