InFin Innovative Finance AG :

* Said on Tuesday Board of Directors will execute previously approved capital increase consisting of all the paid up shares of Mars One Merchandise Plc and acquire first 3 pct on Oct. 7 by means of a capital increase against contribution in-kind

* Remaining shares will be subscribed by means of additional capital increase against contribution in-kind in AGM which will take place in November 2016

* In total, shares should be acquired for a planned valuation of 87 million euros ($97.57 million), which corresponds to a discount of about 27 pct compared with a current company valuation

