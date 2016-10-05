UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 5 Saga Falabella SA :
* Said on Tuesday its long time employee Juan Xavier Roca Mendenhall decided to step down from the post of chairman of the company effective Dec. 31
* Roca Mendenhall will also step down as country manager in Falabella Peru where he will be replaced by Juan Fernando Correa Malachowski
Source text: bit.ly/2e12H3Q
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources