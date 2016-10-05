Oct 5 Saga Falabella SA :

* Said on Tuesday its long time employee Juan Xavier Roca Mendenhall decided to step down from the post of chairman of the company effective Dec. 31

* Roca Mendenhall will also step down as country manager in Falabella Peru where he will be replaced by Juan Fernando Correa Malachowski

