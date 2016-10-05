Oct 5 Azz Inc

* Sees Fiscal 2017 Revenue Slightly Below Previously Issued Guidance Of $930 Million To $970 Million

* Sees Fiscal 2017 Earnings Per Share Slightly Below Previously Issued Guidance Of $3.15 To $3.45 Excluding Items

* Earnings For Quarter Were Negatively Impacted By Approximately $0.17 Per Share, Net Of Related Tax Benefits

* Azz Inc. Reports Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2017

* Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.38

* Q2 Revenue $195 Million Versus I/B/E/S View $223.1 Million

* Q2 Bookings Of $193.7 Million, Down 17.1%

* Backlog At End Of Q2 Of Fiscal 2017 Was $352.8 Million Compared To Backlog At End Of Prior Year Q2 Of $338.1 Million

* Earnings For Quarter Were Negatively Impacted By Realignment Charges

* "Q2 Financial Results Were Disappointing"

* Fy2017 Earnings Per Share View $3.30, Revenue View $951.4 Million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Incoming Orders For Quarter Were $193.7 Million While Shipments For Quarter Totaled $195.0 Million

* Rather Than Re-Set Guidance Ranges At This Time, Given Uncertainties,Potential Charges Related To Sale Of Nuclear Logistics, Will Suspend Fiscal 2017 Guidance For A "Short Window"

* Expect Fiscal 2017 Results To Fall Slightly Below Previously Issued 2017 EPS Guidance Of $3.15-$3.45, Revenue Guidance Of $930-$970 Million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: