BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as chairman
Appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as director and chairman
Oct 5 New Equity Venture International AB :
* Says has acquired all shares in in-house project iApotek Int AB, with brands iApotek.se and Shaveit.se
* Purchase price for all shares acquired was 2 million Swedish crowns ($232,978.04)
* Transaction was conducted at a company value of 13.5 million crowns
* Expects operating profit for half year ending 31 december 2016 to be approximately $9.7 million
* Says the co plans to buy back up to 16 million shares(2.9 percent) for no more than 16 billion yen