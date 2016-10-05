BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as chairman
* Appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as director and chairman
Oct 5 MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA :
* Said on Tuesday its board had approved to sign a loan agreement for the total amount of 96.8 million Brazilian reais ($29.9 million) with Banco Votorantim SA
* To issue bank credit notes within the operation


($1 = 3.2390 reais)
* Expects operating profit for half year ending 31 december 2016 to be approximately $9.7 million
* Says the co plans to buy back up to 16 million shares(2.9 percent) for no more than 16 billion yen