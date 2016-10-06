Oct 6 Monnari Trade SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its preliminary Sept. 2016 revenue was about14.0 million zlotys ($3.65 million), down 15.2 pct year on year

* Q3 preliminary revenue was about 45.6 mln zlotys, down 8.31 pct year on year Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.8366 zlotys)