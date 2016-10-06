UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 6 Intersport Polska SA :
* Said that it has preliminarily agreed with INTERSPORT Deutschland eG (IDE) that from 2017 onwards it would purchase stock under the Intersport label directly from INTERSPORT International Corporation (IIC)
* Until now the company was buying the stock through an intermediary, IDE
* This move will enable Intersport Polska to obtain higher sale margin
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources