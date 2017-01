Oct 6 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :

* Says that upon reaching a gross asset value of more than 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) its managing company Grupo Lar Inversiones Inmobiliarias SA proposed to reduce a management fee

* The base management fee will correspond to 1.25 percent of net asset value (NAV) up to 600.0 million euros plus 1.0 percent of NAV above 600.0 million euros

($1 = 0.8933 euros)