Oct 6 Banco do Estado do Para SA :

* Said on Wednesday its board of directors approved own capital interest payment for Q3 2016, totalling 13.1 million Brazilian reais ($4.1 million) and corresponding to 1.3743 real gross per ordinary share

* Payment date is Oct. 21

* Record date is Oct. 10

* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Oct. 11

