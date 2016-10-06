BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 6 Banco do Estado do Para SA :
* Said on Wednesday its board of directors approved own capital interest payment for Q3 2016, totalling 13.1 million Brazilian reais ($4.1 million) and corresponding to 1.3743 real gross per ordinary share
* Payment date is Oct. 21
* Record date is Oct. 10
* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Oct. 11
($1 = 3.2195 reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet is worth a combined $14 billion, and they are catching flak in recent weeks for confessing an inability to keep track of their vast sums of wealth.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.