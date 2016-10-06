Oct 6 Singapore Exchange Ltd

* Sgx commodities derivatives volume was 1.2 million, down 1% month-on-month and up 21% year-on-year for Sept

* Total securities market turnover value remained almost same month-on-month but fell 8% year-on-year to s$20.7 billion for sept

* Total derivatives volume was 13.4 million, down 3% month-on-month and down 5% year-on-year for sept

* Securities daily average value (sdav) was s$984 million, up 5% month-on-month and down 13% year-on-year for sept