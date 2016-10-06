Oct 6 Cyrela Commercial Properties SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes :

* Said on Wednesday that Dani Ajbeszyc stepped down from chief financial and investor relations officer

* The board of directors approved an appointment of Thiago Kiyoshi Vieira Muramatsu as CFO

* The company's CEO Pedro Marcio Daltro dos Santos to perform duties of investor relations officer on an interim basis

