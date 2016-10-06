Oct 6 (Reuters) -

** Europlan has lowered first coupon benchmark rate for its 5 billion rouble ($80.21 million) BO-07 series bonds to 11.75-12.0 pct per annum, corresponding to yield rate of 12.10-12.36 pct per annum

** The benchmark has been lowered from initial 12.00-12.50 pct per annum

($1 = 62.3369 roubles)