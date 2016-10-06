BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
** Europlan has lowered first coupon benchmark rate for its 5 billion rouble ($80.21 million) BO-07 series bonds to 11.75-12.0 pct per annum, corresponding to yield rate of 12.10-12.36 pct per annum
** The benchmark has been lowered from initial 12.00-12.50 pct per annum
For further company coverage For the story in Russian, click ($1 = 62.3369 roubles) (Reported by Elena Orekhova from Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet is worth a combined $14 billion, and they are catching flak in recent weeks for confessing an inability to keep track of their vast sums of wealth.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.