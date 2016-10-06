BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects first bullet to say company expects to report Q2 revenue in the range of $132 mln-$134 mln, not $134 mln)
Oct 6 Quantum Corp
* Expects to report Q2 revenue of $132 million-$134 million versus I/B/E/S view $119.9 million
* Quantum announces preliminary fiscal second quarter 2017 revenue Of $132 million-$134 million, up 13-15 percent year-over-year, with over 50 percent growth In scale-out storage
* Expects to be breakeven on both a diluted GAAP and diluted non-GAAP basis in Q2
* Made progress toward completion of a new financing package to refinance existing credit line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.