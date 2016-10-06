Oct 6 PExA AB :

* Board decides on rights issue of up to 2,460,212 shares at an issue price of 6.35 Swedish crowns per share, subject to approval at the EGM

* Fully subscribed rights issue provides PExA with proceeds of about 15.6 million Swedish crowns ($1.81 million) before issue costs

* For each existing share the holder will receive one subscription right

* Possession of eleven subscription rights entitle to subscription of four new shares

