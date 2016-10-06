RAMALLAH, West Bank Oct 6 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas left a West Bank hospital on foot on Thursday after undergoing heart tests, Reuters live television pictures showed, smiling and waving to reporters before being driven away.

Abbas, 81, was taken to the hospital earlier in the day and a doctor at the facility said the tests, which included a cardiac catheterization, showed normal results.

Abbas has long been reported to be suffering from heart problems, though Palestinian political officials have never confirmed this. (Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Dominic Evans)