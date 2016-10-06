BRIEF-Aetna announces transaction with Vitality Re VIII
* Aetna Inc - Arrangement allows Aetna to reduce its required capital and provides $200 million of collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage
RAMALLAH, West Bank Oct 6 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas left a West Bank hospital on foot on Thursday after undergoing heart tests, Reuters live television pictures showed, smiling and waving to reporters before being driven away.
Abbas, 81, was taken to the hospital earlier in the day and a doctor at the facility said the tests, which included a cardiac catheterization, showed normal results.
Abbas has long been reported to be suffering from heart problems, though Palestinian political officials have never confirmed this. (Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* Aetna Inc - Arrangement allows Aetna to reduce its required capital and provides $200 million of collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praised Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 27 When President Donald Trump was elected last November, Republican lawmakers enthusiastically joined his call to rewrite the tax code and dismantle Obamacare in the first 100 days of his presidency.