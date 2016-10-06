Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Oct 6 Planigrupo Latam SAPI de CV :
* Reported on Wednesday that on Sept. 30 it bought 90 percent of company which owns a shopping centre Plaza Bella Ramos Arizpe in Coahuila
* Reached full stake in the company, as it had already held 10 percent stake indirectly
* Financed the operation via an issue of around 136 million Mexican pesos ($7.1 million)
Source text: bit.ly/2dHyYwn , bit.ly/2dvvooo
Further company coverage:
($1 = 19.2510 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
Jan 27 The world's largest fast-food retailer McDonald's Corp said it would sell its Nordic restaurants to British equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd's founder and chairman Guy Hands as part of a turnaround plan it had previously announced.