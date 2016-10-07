Oct 7 Aeroports de Paris SA :
* Said on Thursday it has converted its SETA shares into
Mexican airport operator OMA shares and announces its intention
to sell these shares, while maintaining a technical and
operational advisory mission with SETA
* Has informed Empresas ICA and Grupo Aeroportuario
del Centro Norte, known as OMA of its decision to
exercise its option to exchange its 25.5 pct shareholding in
Servicios de Tecnologia Aeroportuaria S.A. de C.V. (SETA) for
OMA's B shares, for 4.3 pct (approximately 3.2 pct net of taxes)
of OMA's total shares, held by SETA
* Upon completion of the transactions, Groupe ADP should no
longer be an equity investor either in SETA or in OMA
