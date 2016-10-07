Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 7DEWB AG Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel-Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG :
* Said on Thursday meeting of creditors of DirectPhotonics Industries GmbH had decided to sell all assets of the company to a third party bidder
* Die Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel-Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG applied to the insolvency court to lift this decision
* If the decision is maintained by the court, ongoing negotiations of DEWB with other interested parties to jointly restructure DirectPhotonics Industries GmbH will fail
* As a result of the creditors' meeting DEWB will make a precautionary impairment provision of 2.568 million euros ($2.85 million)
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability