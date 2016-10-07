Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 7 ALTUS Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (ALTUS TFI) :
* Said on Thursday that it has completed share buyback
* It acquired 8.57 pct of its own stock of total nominal value of 500,000 zlotys ($130,069.46), at the price of 16 zloty per share
* Currently, Altus TFI owns 18.46 pct of all its shares
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability