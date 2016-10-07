Oct 7 ALTUS Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (ALTUS TFI) :

* Said on Thursday that it has completed share buyback

* It acquired 8.57 pct of its own stock of total nominal value of 500,000 zlotys ($130,069.46), at the price of 16 zloty per share

* Currently, Altus TFI owns 18.46 pct of all its shares

