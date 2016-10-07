Oct 7 Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

* Execution of MoU for sale/transfer of the company's property at Waluj MIDC, Aurangabad

* Industrial land and building was eariler used as toothpowder manufacturing facility which closed in May 2015

* Has identified a suitable buyer to whom the property will be sold