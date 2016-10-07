Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 7 Heimstaden AB :
* Said on Thursday entered into agreement through its Danish unit Heimstaden Danmark A/S to buy portfolio of 105 residential units in Frederiksberg area in Copenhagen
* Acquisition takes place through company transaction and consists of 105 condominiums located in three buildings
* Sellers are NSF Denmark ApS (part of NREP fund) as well as Northinvest ApS
* Purchase price is about 329 million Danish crowns ($49 million)
* Acquisition will be financed partly with own cash and partly through mortgage loan of about 185 million crowns
* Change of hands takes place on Oct. 14, 2016
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability