UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 7 AS Roma SpA :
* Reported on Thursday FY (fiscal year ended June 30) revenue 219.4 million euros ($243.73 million) versus 180.6 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss 14.0 million euros versus loss 41.2 million euros a year ago
* Says that the absence of income from participating to the UEFA Champions League will affect economic performance in FY 2016/2017
* Says expects result in FY 2016/2017 to be negative but to improve compared to FY 2015/2016
* Does not expect a decrease in debt in FY 2016/2017
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9002 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources