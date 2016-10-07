Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 7 Banco Falabella Peru SA :
* Resolved on Thursday to distribute FY 2015 dividend of 5.78 million soles ($1.70 million), that is 0.01243755 soles per each of 464.4 million eligible shares
* Sets registry date to Oct. 25 and pay out date to Oct. 26
($1 = 3.4079 soles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability