** Production from the giant Kashagan oilfield in Kazakhstan
is expected to average more than 150,000 barrels per day in 2017
and 230,000 bpd in 2018, according to consultancy Wood Mackenzie
** Within 18 months of restart, it will already be
Kazakhstan's second largest oil producer after Tengiz, it said
** "Kashagan full-cycle economics will remain negative,
owing to the time passed since discovery in 2000 and the sheer
scale of cost overruns," WoodMac said
** "However, despite the current oil price, the PSC
(production sharing contract) will soon generate material cash
flow for key partners - Eni, Total, Shell and ExxonMobil - as
they start to recover investment to date of about $55 billion."
** The field started test pumping last month and its output
is expected to reach about 75,000 bpd by late
October
** The Kashagan consortium comprises China National
Petroleum Corp, Exxon Mobil, Eni,
Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Inpex and
KazMunaiGas
