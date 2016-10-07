(updates prices, adds index move)
LONDON Oct 7 ** Royal Dutch Shell
up 2 pct, BP up 1.5 pct, and Shell up 8.7 percent this
week while BP is up 7.6 percent over the same period, supported
by gains in oil prices and the weakening of the British pound
** Gains lift UK oil and gas index up 2.5
percent to 2-year highs
** Oil prices have risen nearly 11 percent since OPEC agreed
on a modest output curb in a meeting at Algiers on Sept. 29
** Sterling recouped some losses after plunging almost 10
percent on Friday amid growing fears of a "hard" exit by Britain
from the European Union that sent a shiver through world stocks
markets ahead of U.S. jobs data.
** Investors have shifted funds into London-listed companies
issuing U.S. dollar denominated dividends in recent months
** Dividends paid out by oil companies expected to grow with
IHS Markit forecast the sector to account for nearly 40 pct of
dividends paid out in Q4 by FTSE 350 companies