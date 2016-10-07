Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 7 Acrinova AB (publ) :
* Says has sold 471,670 shares in Brinova, which represents about 15% of the total holding
* Sales value amounts to about 11.9 million Swedish crowns ($1.38 million)
* Capital gain amounts to about 5.5 million crowns
* After the sale, the holding amounts to 2,622,596 shares
($1 = 8.6412 Swedish crowns)
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability