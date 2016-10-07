Oct 7 Acrinova AB (publ) :

* Says has sold 471,670 shares in Brinova, which represents about 15% of the total holding

* Sales value amounts to about 11.9 million Swedish crowns ($1.38 million)

* Capital gain amounts to about 5.5 million crowns

* After the sale, the holding amounts to 2,622,596 shares

Source text: bit.ly/2dxP8du

($1 = 8.6412 Swedish crowns)