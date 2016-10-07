Oct 7 PPG Industries Inc
* Sees Q3 2016 Reported Loss Per Share From Continuing
Operations To Be In Range Of 74 Cents To 77 Cents
* Ppg Provides Update On Third Quarter 2016 Financial
Results
* Sees Q3 2016 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.54 To $1.57
From Continuing Operations
* Sees Q3 2016 Sales About $3.8 Billion
* Oard Of Directors Has Authorized A $2 Billion Share
Repurchase Program.
* "We Are Reviewing Potential Actions To Reduce Our Overall
Cost Structure"
* $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program In Addition To
Company's Existing Share Repurchase Authorization Which Was
Approved In 2014
* "We Are Disappointed With This Quarter's Eps Growth Rate
As We Continue To Operate In A Sluggish Economic Environment"
* Expect Spending On Acquisitions, Share Repurchases For
Combined Years 2015,2016 To Be At Top End Of Previousl Range Of
$2 Billion - $2.5 Billion
* The Cost Actions Would Be In Addition To Restructuring
Program Announced In 2015
