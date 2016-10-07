Oct 7 PPG Industries Inc

* Sees Q3 2016 Reported Loss Per Share From Continuing Operations To Be In Range Of 74 Cents To 77 Cents

* Ppg Provides Update On Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results

* Sees Q3 2016 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.54 To $1.57 From Continuing Operations

* Sees Q3 2016 Sales About $3.8 Billion

* Q3 Earnings Per Share View $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oard Of Directors Has Authorized A $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program.

* "We Are Reviewing Potential Actions To Reduce Our Overall Cost Structure"

* $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program In Addition To Company's Existing Share Repurchase Authorization Which Was Approved In 2014

* "We Are Disappointed With This Quarter's Eps Growth Rate As We Continue To Operate In A Sluggish Economic Environment"

* Expect Spending On Acquisitions, Share Repurchases For Combined Years 2015,2016 To Be At Top End Of Previousl Range Of $2 Billion - $2.5 Billion

* The Cost Actions Would Be In Addition To Restructuring Program Announced In 2015

