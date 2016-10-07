Oct 7 Banco do Brasil :

* Said on Thursday it ended negotiations to establish strategic partnership with Brazilian Postal and Telegraph Company ("Correios")

* The agreement for distribution of Banco do Brasil's products and services at the Correios network (Banco Postal) is valid until Dec. 12

* Will analyse its participation in an upcoming partner selection process to be held by Correios based on conditions set out in the Public Selection Notice

* BB Segurigade also said it ended talks with Correios without formalising a partnership

