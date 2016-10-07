Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 7 Banco do Brasil :
* Said on Thursday it ended negotiations to establish strategic partnership with Brazilian Postal and Telegraph Company ("Correios")
* The agreement for distribution of Banco do Brasil's products and services at the Correios network (Banco Postal) is valid until Dec. 12
* Will analyse its participation in an upcoming partner selection process to be held by Correios based on conditions set out in the Public Selection Notice
* BB Segurigade also said it ended talks with Correios without formalising a partnership
Source text: bit.ly/2dK7G8F , bit.ly/2dKaSkm
Further company coverage:,
(Gdynia Newsroom)
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability