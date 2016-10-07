STOCKHOLM, Oct 7 (Reuters) -

** Ericsson is denied a deduction of a little more than 5 billion SEK ($579 million) for a loan it gave to partly owned ST Ericsson in 2012, the Administrative Court in Stockholm said in a press release

** Ericsson had appealed against a decision from Swedish tax authorities not to approve the deduction ($1 = 8.6382 Swedish crowns)