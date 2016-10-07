Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM, Oct 7 (Reuters) -
** Ericsson is denied a deduction of a little more than 5 billion SEK ($579 million) for a loan it gave to partly owned ST Ericsson in 2012, the Administrative Court in Stockholm said in a press release
** Ericsson had appealed against a decision from Swedish tax authorities not to approve the deduction ($1 = 8.6382 Swedish crowns)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)