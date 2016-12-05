Dec 5Bioton SA :

* Said on Friday that Great Britain-based company, Perfect Trend Ventures Limited, bought 9.99 pct stake in the company

* Before the transaction Perfect Trend Ventures Limited did not own any shares of Bioton

* UniApek SA bought 1.2 million shares of the company for 10.9 million zlotys ($2.57 million)

