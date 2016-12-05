Dec 5AWBUD SA :

* Said on Friday that funds managed by Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (Altus TFI) sold 411,000 shares of the company

* Funds of Altus TFI lowered their stake in company to 7.27 pct from 12.26 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)