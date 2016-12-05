Dec 5Prochnik SA :

* Said on Friday that On Nov. 28 fund managed by TFI Capital Partners SA (TFI Capital Partners), CP FIZ, bought 2.9 million shares of the company representing a 6.08 pct stake in Prochnik

* Prior to the transaction fund of TFI Capital Partners did not own any shares of the company

* On Dec. 2, CP FIZ lowered its stake in company to 4.998 pct from 5.12 pct via sale of 28,411 shares

