UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 5 Sonae SGPS SA :
* Said on Friday buys a 51 percent stake in Go Well, which operates 22 healthy food restaurants in Portugal under Go Natural brand
* Go Well recorded in 2015 turnover of 6.4 million euros ($6.8 million)
Source text: bit.ly/2grqMhV
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9464 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources