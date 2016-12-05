Dec 5 Sonae SGPS SA :

* Said on Friday buys a 51 percent stake in Go Well, which operates 22 healthy food restaurants in Portugal under Go Natural brand

* Go Well recorded in 2015 turnover of 6.4 million euros ($6.8 million)

Source text: bit.ly/2grqMhV

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9464 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)